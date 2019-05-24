Gerald McCoy Says He Will Sign 'Wherever I Got to Go to Win' After Bucs Release

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is looking for a place to win after going through nine seasons sans playoff football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his May 20 release.

"I want to win," the six-time Pro Bowler told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I'm not worried about where I'm living. Wherever I got to go to win. ... Everybody's open."

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported on Thursday that there are at least six teams interested in McCoy's services:

McCoy shouldn't have a problem finding a successful team on that list. The New England Patriots are the defending Super Bowl champions, the New Orleans Saints went 13-3 and earned the NFC's No. 1 seed and the 10-6 Indianapolis Colts are a team on the rise who finished the regular season by winning nine of its last 10 games. The Cleveland Browns are also receiving a ton of Super Bowl hype, to the point where Vegas Insider ranks them fifth on the odds ledger at 14-1.

If winning is a priority, then the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals should be at the bottom of his list. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing 7-9 season, and the 6-10 Bengals are a massive 150-1 underdog to win the Super Bowl, per Vegas Insider.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that McCoy visited the Browns on Friday but left without signing a contract. However, Stroud also said the Browns are still "very much a candidate" to land McCoy. A visit with the Baltimore Ravens, who went 10-6 and won the AFC North last season, is up next.

Whoever lands the 31-year-old McCoy is getting a stud defensive tackle in top form. He registered six sacks last season, which marked the sixth time that he garnered six or more sacks in a year. McCoy also had 28 tackles and 21 quarterback hits.

Football analyst Warren Sharp also explained the difference in the Bucs' defense with and without McCoy on the field:

It's no surprise, then, that Stroud reported 10 teams are in the mix for McCoy, who is receiving offers up to $11 million per year.