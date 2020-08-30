Report: Rams' Cooper Kupp Has 'Minor' Ankle Injury, Will Be Ready for Week 1

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a low-ankle sprain in his team's scrimmage Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though he will likely miss practice throughout the week, the "minor" injury is not expected to cost him playing time during the regular season, per Rapoport.

Kupp has been dangerous for Los Angeles, leading the team with 94 catches, 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. No one else on the roster had more than three receiving touchdowns.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid rookie season with 62 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns after the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was on pace to shatter those numbers with 40 receptions for 566 yards and six scores in eight games last year before suffering a torn ACL.

The Eastern Washington product had previously remained durable throughout his collegiate and pro seasons. He played 52 games across four years with the Eagles and missed just one game during his debut campaign in the NFL.

If Kupp is unable to go in the season opener on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Reynolds could see a significant role opposite Robert Woods. Second-round pick Van Jefferson could also see action for a team that finished fourth in the NFL in passing yards last season.