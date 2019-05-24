New Study Shows NFL Players More Likely to Die of Heart, Brain Problems Than MLB

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A new study determined that NFL players are more likely to die from degenerative brain diseases and heart issues than MLB players.

According to Lindsey Tanner of the Associated Press, a study led by Marc Weisskopf of Harvard's public health school focused on 6,100 athletes born before 1965 who played in the NFL or MLB for at least five seasons, and it included athletes who died between 1979 and 2013.

The study found that there were 517 deaths at an average age of 60 among NFL players and 431 deaths at an average age of 67 among MLB players.

