Buying or Selling Latest Offseason Workout Buzz

0 of 8

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Finding a negative headline during the thick of the NFL's offseason is nearly impossible. The odd lull between organized team activities and training camps produces nothing but good news—fitting after a draft in which the majority of teams look like winners and aren't afraid to tell their fans about it.

The ability to cut through the noise and buy or sell the buzz is key.

Some buzz is justified. A player could truly be more comfortable under a new head coach, for example. Some of it is not. Everyone is going to look good in shorts with no contact, so further analysis is necessary.

So goes the challenge fans face this time of year.

Let's assist by rounding up the latest buzz and breaking it all down.