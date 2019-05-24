Donovan McNabb Says He's a Hall of Famer with 'Numbers Better Than Troy Aikman'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Donovan McNabb believes he did enough during his 13-year NFL career to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, McNabb said he should "absolutely" be a Hall of Famer and cited another notable NFC East quarterback who was elected.



"My numbers are better than Troy Aikman," he noted.

McNabb has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2016, but he hasn't even made it to the semifinal portion of the voting.

On the surface, he has numbers better than many quarterbacks already enshrined in Canton. His 37,276 career passing yards ranks 25th all time, better than Jim Kelly (35,467), Steve Young (33,124) and Aikman (32,942).

Among eligible candidates, McNabb has the second-most Pro Bowl appearances (six) by a quarterback who hasn't been voted in.

The one missing piece from McNabb's resume is a Super Bowl win. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX, losing 24-21 to the New England Patriots. He also played in five NFC Championship Games from 2001 to 2008.