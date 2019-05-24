Donovan McNabb Says He's a Hall of Famer with 'Numbers Better Than Troy Aikman'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb laughs during an interview before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, in Philadelphia. McNabb is scheduled to have his jersey retired at halftime. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Donovan McNabb believes he did enough during his 13-year NFL career to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, McNabb said he should "absolutely" be a Hall of Famer and cited another notable NFC East quarterback who was elected.

"My numbers are better than Troy Aikman," he noted.

McNabb has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2016, but he hasn't even made it to the semifinal portion of the voting. 

On the surface, he has numbers better than many quarterbacks already enshrined in Canton. His 37,276 career passing yards ranks 25th all time, better than Jim Kelly (35,467), Steve Young (33,124) and Aikman (32,942).

Among eligible candidates, McNabb has the second-most Pro Bowl appearances (six) by a quarterback who hasn't been voted in.

The one missing piece from McNabb's resume is a Super Bowl win. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX, losing 24-21 to the New England Patriots. He also played in five NFC Championship Games from 2001 to 2008.

Related

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    How will your QB do in 2019? ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    How will your QB do in 2019? ➡️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Ready to Ride with Gase

    Jets HC shoots down rumor he plans to trade RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Ready to Ride with Gase

    Jets HC shoots down rumor he plans to trade RB

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Bosa (Hamstring) Out 3 Weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Bosa (Hamstring) Out 3 Weeks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gerald McCoy Drawing Interest from Bengals

    Reports say six other teams could be in the mix for DT

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gerald McCoy Drawing Interest from Bengals

    Reports say six other teams could be in the mix for DT

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report