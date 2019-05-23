Video: Watch Aaron Rodgers Fail to Chug Beer During Raptors vs. Bucks Timeout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 23: NFL player Aaron Rodgers attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks on May 23, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has nothing on teammate David Bakhtiari—at least not when it comes to chugging beverages.

During a timeout break early in Game 5 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, both Bakhtiari and Rodgers were put on the Fiserv Forum jumbotron as they enjoyed a drink. While the 6'4", 310-pound offensive lineman downed his beer with ease (again), Rodgers had to bow out:

Fortunately for the Packers, Rodgers is arguably the best in the world at what he gets paid to do: throw a football.

