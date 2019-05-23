Video: Watch Aaron Rodgers Fail to Chug Beer During Raptors vs. Bucks Timeout

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has nothing on teammate David Bakhtiari—at least not when it comes to chugging beverages.

During a timeout break early in Game 5 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, both Bakhtiari and Rodgers were put on the Fiserv Forum jumbotron as they enjoyed a drink. While the 6'4", 310-pound offensive lineman downed his beer with ease (again), Rodgers had to bow out:

Fortunately for the Packers, Rodgers is arguably the best in the world at what he gets paid to do: throw a football.