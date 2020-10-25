Aaron Jones out for Packers vs. Texans with Calf Strain Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offense is missing a key piece after running back Aaron Jones was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a calf strain.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jones made the trip to Houston and wanted to play but was later ruled out.

Since being drafted in the fifth round out of UTEP in 2017, Jones has emerged as a force in Green Bay's offense. He had 448 yards and four touchdowns on just 48 carries as a rookie.

Jones got off to a slow start in 2019, averaging 3.31 yards per attempt through the first four games. The 25-year-old quickly turned things around, finishing with 1,084 rushing yards and 474 receiving yards. He has an affinity for the end zone, scoring an NFL-high 19 total touchdowns.

Injuries did hobble Jones late in 2018, and he missed the final two games after suffering a knee injury. He also suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 last season, but didn't have to miss any time.

Jones' upside makes his absence significant for the offense, but they still have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback to carry them. Jamaal Williams, who had 713 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 2019, will take over as the lead running back.