Gerald McCoy Rumors: DT to Visit Browns 1st Amid Bengals, Panthers Interest

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There appears to be no shortage of teams interested in defensive tackle Gerald McCoy after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals are interested in signing the veteran, but he will take his first visit to see the Cleveland Browns.

Jenna Laine of ESPN also reported the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints "have some level of interest" in the defensive tackle.

This high demand is no surprise considering McCoy's production during his career.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft has been a force on the Buccaneers defensive line for nine years, earning six Pro Bowl selections and three spots on the All-Pro first or second team. He has 54.5 sacks in his career, including at least five in each of the last seven years.

Even at 31 years old, he has shown impressive consistency to be among the best at his position each season.

Meanwhile, the Browns could be an interesting fit as they try to improve a defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in total yards allowed. There is a lot of hype around the offense with Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. among others, but the front-seven could still use some help.

Adding McCoy in a defensive line that also includes Sheldon Richardson, Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon could make this one of the most feared units in football.

The Bengals and Panthers also need help, but with the excitement surrounding Cleveland going into 2019, signing McCoy could be huge.