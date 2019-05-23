2020 College Football Playoff, Championship Schedule Revealed

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Although there are still a few more months before the start of the college football season, several programs can already start circling dates for the College Football Playoff.

The college football postseason schedule was announced Thursday, via Derek Volner of ESPN Press Room, featuring full dates for all 35 bowl games covered by ESPN.

The national semifinals will take place on December 28, the final Saturday of the calendar year instead of the originally scheduled date on New Year's Eve. The national championship will be on Monday, Jan. 13.

