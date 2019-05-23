NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Blues vs. Bruins TV, Live-Stream Schedule, Predictions

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

Could the Stanley Cup Final be poised to go seven games for the first time since 2011? There's quite a possibility.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are two strong teams that have played well throughout the postseason. So, it would only be fitting to see them battle for the Stanley Cup in a seven-game series.

The last time the finals went seven games, the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks. On the flip side, there hasn't been a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Detroit Red Wings blanked the Washington Capitals in 1998.

The Bruins and Blues will open this year's finals on Monday night in Boston.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

All times ET. All games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

Game 1: St. Louis at Boston, May 27 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: St. Louis at Boston, May 29 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Boston at St. Louis, June 1 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, June 3 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5: St. Louis at Boston, June 6 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston at St. Louis, June 9 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7: St. Louis at Boston, June 12 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Predictions

A big part of the series between the Bruins and Blues should be the goalies. That's because these teams have two of the best goaltenders of this year's postseason.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask has a .942 save percentage in the playoffs. During the Bruins' four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, he allowed only five goals.

St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington has a .914 save percentage this postseason, but the rookie may just be heating up. He allowed only two goals over the final three games of the Western Conference finals, leading the Blues to three straight wins.

One concern will be whether Rask and the Bruins have stayed fresh during their extended layoff. They'll have 10 days off between Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals and the opener of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

However, Rask doesn't believe it will be an issue.

"It's only as big of a challenge that you make for yourself," Rask said, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy. "I just practice when we practice and then take days off when we have days off. I don't think about hockey every day, all day. That doesn't do any good. I just stay sharp on the ice, do what I need to do and then play when the puck drops. That's about it."

Binnington didn't make his first career NHL start until this past Dec. 16, but he's quickly become a key part of the Blues' defense.

With Rask and Binnington playing well, there's potential for this series to have some low-scoring contests. However, both teams have deep lineups with many players who can score goals, so it will be interesting to see if the goalies can limit the other team's attack.

So, how will this series unfold? Expect St. Louis to jump out front after Boston's long layoff. The Blues will use that early lead to build momentum and go on to win a long series against the Bruins that will go either six or seven games.

Boston is going to make things interesting in this series, but St. Louis is motivated to win its first Stanley Cup, and that's just what it's going to do.