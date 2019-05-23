Vinicius Jr. Says 1st Season at Real Madrid 'Was a Great Year for Me'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. is already looking forward to next season after a "great" first year at Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old arrived last summer from Flamengo, and he reflected positively on an impressive debut campaign.

Per Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, he said:

"It was a great year for me. I started with Castilla, but I knew what would happen sooner or later.

"I started playing, and I learnt a lot. It was a shame that we didn't do well in any of the three competitions, but the team had won three Champions Leagues [in the three previous seasons]. Unfortunately it can happen."

He added: "We have to rest, but I'm ready to start all over again."

The Brazilian began the season in Real's Castilla side, but he played a much more prominent role after Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager in October.

He ended the season having made 20 senior starts in all competitions, and he produced 12 assists and three goals.

In a campaign in which Real came third in La Liga, crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last 16 at the hands of Ajax and were beaten in the Copa del Rey semi-finals by Barcelona, Vinicius' performances were one of the few highlights.

The winger injected pace and impetus into the team's play in the final third with his willingness to pick up the ball and run at opponents.

As Managing Madrid's Kiyan Sobhani observed, he did so again in Real's final match of the season, though he was unable to prevent Los Blancos slipping to a 2-0 defeat at home to Real Betis:

Vinicius was making his first start for the team since he suffered a knee ligament injury against Ajax in March, which kept him out for nine matches and prevented him from playing an even more prominent role.

He did enough to comprehensively win over the supporters, though, per Marca's Euan McTear:

Vinicius may not have enjoyed as many opportunities had Real been operating at their usual standard this season, but he made the most of the chances he was given.

Madrid could do with him adding more goals to his game, as they are no longer so readily available at the Santiago Bernabeu with Cristiano Ronaldo gone. But he has shown enough to suggest he could become an important player in the Spanish capital.