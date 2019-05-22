NFL Rumors: Scouting Combine Drills to Move into Afternoon and Primetime

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will begin shifting on-field drills to the afternoon and primetime at the scouting combine, beginning in the 2020 season.

Judy Battista of NFL.com reported the combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021, though the league could begin exploring additional cities. A move to primetime is no doubt a ploy to get more viewers to tune into the combine and make it a ratings draw for television.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

