ACC Baseball Tournament 2019: BC Upsets No. 1 Louisville, More Wednesday Results

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The top seeds opened their accounts at the 2019 ACC baseball tournament Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Louisville, the No. 1 team in the tournament, started the day against Boston College, which is fresh off a 7-5 win over Clemson on Tuesday. Georgia Tech, the No. 2 seed, is also in action against Notre Dame, which dropped its opener 10-6 to Duke.

Here are the full scores from Wednesday and recaps for each.

Wednesday Results

No. 12 Boston College def. No. 1 Louisville, 5-1

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday Schedule

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. ET

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 North Carolina State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

The full tournament schedule and bracket are available on the ACC's official site

Wednesday Recap

Boston College 5, Louisville 1

Dan Metzdorf delivered a gem on the mound to give Boston College its second win of the tournament. The senior left-hander pitched a complete game, striking out seven, walking four and allowing one unearned run on three hits.

The result means the Eagles are through to the semifinals as the winners of Pool A.

Third baseman Jake Alu had a nice day at the plate to support his starting pitcher. The senior went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot with three RBI.

Alu got Boston College on the board with a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth.

He also concluded the Eagles' scoring with a double into the gap in right center.

A pair of unearned runs in the seventh helped Boston College create some much-needed breathing room on the Cardinals. With two outs, Brian Dempsey reached on an error by Louisville second baseman Justin Lavey. After stealing second, Dempsey came around to score on a single by Gian Martellini. That hit moved Jack Cunningham to third, and he scored on a Joe Suozzi single one batter later.

The result highlights how quickly a team's conference title hopes can unravel. Louisville dropped nine conference games all season. Now, the Cardinals are already out of the race to win their third conference tournament title.