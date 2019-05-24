NFL Rookies Already Turning Heads This Offseason

0 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's the beginning of summer. Memorial Day is just a few days away. That means long, warm days spent around swimming pools and barbecue grills.

In the National Football League, that means organized team activities. They, unfortunately, do not involve hamburgers. But they don't involve full-contact practices, either.

Life is full of trade-offs that way.

The league has already held rookie camps and voluntary workouts. But the workouts getting underway as we turn to summer are mandatory—the first time this year that full teams will be gathered together (more or less).

It's a chance for stars to shake off offseason rust. A chance for borderline players to make a first case for a roster spot.

And a chance for rookies to make a positive first impression.

Some first-year players have already gotten a head start in that regard. Edge-rushers have impressed with speed and athleticism. Tight ends and wide receivers have shown off route-running skills and soft hands. And quarterbacks have displayed the arm talent that got them drafted early.

Some rookies have wasted no time turning heads this offseason.