Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Wednesday

Shi Tang/Getty Images

China secured top spot in Group 1D on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over India ahead of Thursday's quarter-finals at the 2019 Sudirman Cup in Nanning.

Holders Korea edged out Chinese Taipei 3-2 to do the same in Group 1C.

There were also victories for Canada, Singapore and Ireland over Germany, Israel and Australia, respectively.

The quarter-final draw will be held after the afternoon session.

Wednesday Results

China 5-0 India

Chinese Taipei 2-3 Korea

Germany 2-3 Canada

Singapore 4-1 Israel

Ireland 3-2 Australia

Indonesia vs. Denmark

Japan vs. Thailand

Switzerland vs. Sri Lanka

Slovakia vs. Lithuania

New Zealand vs. Nepal

Thursday Schedule

Macau vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Quarter-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Quarter-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Wednesday Recap

China reinforced their status as one of the tournament favourites with their second whitewash of the group stage, having also beaten Malaysia 5-0 in their opening fixture.

Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping had a straightforward time in the opening mixed doubles match, dispatching Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy 21-5, 21-11 in 28 minutes.

India put up some more resistance in the men's singles and men's doubles clashes, though, with each match taking more than an hour.

In the latter, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the opening game 21-18, but they were unable to keep the tie alive and it soon went China's way 21-15, 21-17.

The 10-time Sudirman Cup winners completed their clean sweep with victories in the women's singles and doubles.

Korea and Chinese Taipei were already assured of quarter-final berths having each beaten Hong Kong in their first fixtures, so they were bidding for first place in Group 1C.

The latter took the initiative in the contest:

However, the defending champions battled back, as Chang Ye Na and Kong Hee Yong levelled proceedings with a 21-13, 21-15 win against Chang Ching Hui and Yang Chin Tun.

Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung sealed the win against Tseng Min Hao and Hsieh Pei Shan in the mixed doubles.