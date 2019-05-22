Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Wednesday

Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After WednesdayMay 22, 2019
China secured top spot in Group 1D on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over India ahead of Thursday's quarter-finals at the 2019 Sudirman Cup in Nanning.
Holders Korea edged out Chinese Taipei 3-2 to do the same in Group 1C.
There were also victories for Canada, Singapore and Ireland over Germany, Israel and Australia, respectively.
The quarter-final draw will be held after the afternoon session.
Wednesday Results
China 5-0 India
Chinese Taipei 2-3 Korea
Germany 2-3 Canada
Singapore 4-1 Israel
Ireland 3-2 Australia
Indonesia vs. Denmark
Japan vs. Thailand
Switzerland vs. Sri Lanka
Slovakia vs. Lithuania
New Zealand vs. Nepal
Full results and standings can be found on the tournament's official website.
Thursday Schedule
Macau vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)
Quarter-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)
Quarter-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Wednesday Recap
China reinforced their status as one of the tournament favourites with their second whitewash of the group stage, having also beaten Malaysia 5-0 in their opening fixture.
Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping had a straightforward time in the opening mixed doubles match, dispatching Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy 21-5, 21-11 in 28 minutes.
India put up some more resistance in the men's singles and men's doubles clashes, though, with each match taking more than an hour.
In the latter, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the opening game 21-18, but they were unable to keep the tie alive and it soon went China's way 21-15, 21-17.
The 10-time Sudirman Cup winners completed their clean sweep with victories in the women's singles and doubles.
Korea and Chinese Taipei were already assured of quarter-final berths having each beaten Hong Kong in their first fixtures, so they were bidding for first place in Group 1C.
The latter took the initiative in the contest:
BWF
Chou Tien Chen's overhead smash ends Lee Dong Keun's rugged defence to take Chinese Taipei to a 2-1 lead over Korea
However, the defending champions battled back, as Chang Ye Na and Kong Hee Yong levelled proceedings with a 21-13, 21-15 win against Chang Ching Hui and Yang Chin Tun.
Seo Seung Jae and Chae YuJung sealed the win against Tseng Min Hao and Hsieh Pei Shan in the mixed doubles.
