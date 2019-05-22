NHL Playoffs 2019: Latest Stanley Cup Scores and Predictions

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The NHL playoffs are down to two teams: the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. One will be ending the season celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

After each team won its first three playoff series, they will now go head-to-head in a best-of-seven series for the Cup, which will begin in Boston on Monday night.

Neither the Bruins nor the Blues were division winners during the regular season, but they each finished in the top three of their respective divisions to make the playoffs.

The postseason has provided some exciting games and moments so far, and that should continue with a great matchup in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's a review of the results from the conference finals and a look ahead to what to expect in the battle for the Cup.

Conference Finals Scores

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 2: Boston 6, Carolina 2

Game 3: Boston 2, Carolina 1

Game 4: Boston 4, Carolina 0

Western Conference Finals

Game 1: San Jose 6, St. Louis 3

Game 2: St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Game 3: San Jose 5, St. Louis 4 (OT)

Game 4: St. Louis 2, San Jose 1

Game 5: St. Louis 5, San Jose 0

Game 6: St. Louis 5, San Jose 1

Stanley Cup Finals Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's going to be tough for the Bruins to start strong in the Stanley Cup Final after going 11 days between games. They've won seven in a row after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, but they had to wait as the Western Conference finals unfolded in a six-game series.

Plus, the Blues have won seven of their nine road games this postseason, so opening the Stanley Cup Final with two games in Boston won't have a negative effect on them.

So, expect St. Louis to win at least one of the first two games of the series, more likely Game 1 as Boston comes off its long layoff.

The Blues also have a lot of momentum coming off their victory over the San Jose Sharks. They won the final three games, outscoring the Sharks 12-2.

"With all we've been through this year and getting the win at home in Game 6, it's big for us and it's big for our fans," St. Louis left wing Sammy Blais said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "We're really happy, but we're not done yet. We've got four more wins to get to win the big prize at the end, and we're not going to stop here."

History will be on Boston's side. The Bruins have won six Stanley Cups, including their most recent in 2011. Meanwhile, the Blues have never won the trophy, and they haven't even been to the Stanley Cup finals since going three straight seasons from 1968-70.

That could also work in St. Louis' favor, though. This is a hungry team that has never experienced this level of playoff success, and they will be looking to make history.

St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will be playing in his first Stanley Cup after going to the postseason five times in his first six seasons with the Blues. And although those previous trips to the playoffs ended with a loss, that may have helped.

"It's all experience," Bouwmeester said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "You go through those series, and we lost a bunch of those series and we lost them in different ways. You do learn from that, you learn from the ones you win. In my time here, the vast majority of us have a lot more experience than we did at that point, and that was seven years ago. You just play the games. It's not rocket science at this point. Playoffs are fun."

The Blues are going to get off to a strong start in the Stanley Cup Final, then rely on their potent defense and talented rookie goalie Jordan Binnington to notch a series victory and their first Cup.