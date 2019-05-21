Kellen Winslow Jr. Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman in Rape Trial

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

A woman testifying against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. in court Tuesday said he threatened to kill her after raping her, according to TMZ Sports.

"I'm going to f--king kill you if you say anything," Winslow allegedly told the woman, who has remained anonymous.

The 54-year-old said she was hitchhiking in San Diego in March of 2018 when Winslow picked her up and then raped her behind a shopping center, per Julie Watson of the Associated Press. According to prosecutors, DNA tests found traces of Winslow's semen in her blood-stained pants.

She is one of three women who have accused the 35-year-old former NFL star of rape, with a 59-year-old homeless woman saying Winslow attacked her in May of 2018. He is also accused of raping a 17-year-old while he was in college.

Winslow, 35, has pleaded not guilty but said he had consensual sex with the two women in 2018 despite being married.

"It's wrong. It's immoral, but it is not illegal," his attorney Brian Watkins said.

Per Watson, while out on bail for the rape charges, Winslow was arrested again for lewd conduct after allegedly exposing himself multiple times and masturbating near a woman at a gym.

As a result, he faces 12 charges, including two counts each of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, forcible rape and residential burglary, and could face life in prison if he is convicted of all of them.

Winslow has been out of the NFL since 2013 after a 10-year career with four different organizations, most notably the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His father was a Hall of Fame tight end for the San Diego Chargers.