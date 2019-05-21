Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Tuesday

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

It was a tense morning session at the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Wednesday as four of the five matches finished 3-2.

In Group 1D in Nanning, China, Malaysia edged India to move second in the standings and bounce back from a 5-0 mauling at the hands of China on Sunday.

The United States lost their third match from three in Group 2A as they were beaten by Vietnam.

In Group 3A, Australia downed Nepal, but they were prevented from going top of the pool as Ireland beat New Zealand.

Meanwhile, in Group 4, Kazakhstan claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over Greenland.



Here are the full results from the morning, along with the afternoon fixtures:

India 2-3 Malaysia

USA 2-3 Vietnam

Australia 3-2 Nepal

Kazakhstan 4-1 Greenland

Ireland 3-2 New Zealand

Thailand vs. Russia

Netherlands vs. France

Sri Lanka vs. Lithuania

Switzerland vs. Slovakia

Full results and standings can be found on the tournament's official website.

Wednesday Schedule

Morning Session (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

China vs. India

Chinese Taipei vs. South Korea

Germany vs. Canada

Singapore vs. Israel

Ireland vs. Australia

Afternoon Session (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Indonesia vs. Denmark

Japan vs. Thailand

Switzerland vs. Sri Lanka

Slovakia vs. Lithuania

New Zealand vs. Nepal

Tuesday Recap

India's match with Malaysia was always likely to be a tight encounter given they are the eighth and ninth seeds, respectively, at this year's tournament.

It was also an effective elimination match to see who would go through to the knockouts with second seeds China in the group.

India started well as they took the lead after victory in the mixed doubles. In a thrilling encounter lasting 70 minutes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa edged SJ Lai and SH Goh 16-21, 21-17, 24-22.

Malaysia bounced back immediately through world No. 20 Lee Zii Jia, who beat No. 13 ranked Sameer Verma 21-13, 21-15 in the men's singles.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

A masterclass from PV Sindhu, though, put India 2-1 ahead as she beat Goh Jin Wei 21-12, 21-8 in just 35 minutes in the women's singles.

Then an incredibly tight men's doubles victory for Malaysia set up a deciding rubber.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri saved five match points against Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi, but they eventually went down 22-20, 21-19.

It meant the match all rested on the women's doubles clash between Indian pair N Sikki Reddy and Ponnappa, and Malaysian duo Lee Meng Yean and Chow Mei Kuan.

Another close encounter went the way of Malaysia as they sealed a 21-11, 21-19 victory:

India now face a must-win fixture against China on Wednesday.