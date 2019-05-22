10 Young NFL Players on the Verge of Becoming Superstars in 2019

0 of 11

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

As we inch closer to NFL training camps in July, much of the offseason buzz is still surrounding the incoming crop of rookies—and rightfully so. If prospects like Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown perform as advertised, they'll help push their respective teams toward playoff contention.

While everyone in the NFL world loves the shiny and new, rookies aren't the only young players who should be generating excitement heading into 2019. There are some veterans who are already good and who are on the verge of becoming legitimate superstars.

We're talking about Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, merch-driving, ticket-selling superstars. These are players who have the talent, the roster support and the opportunity to become known to even non-NFL fans. We'll be looking specifically at players 25 years old or younger who have at least one NFL season under their belts.