NHL Playoffs 2019: Latest Stanley Cup Standings, Predictions and Key Storylines

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The NHL playoffs are entering the final stages, but there is still plenty of excitement to come in the next few weeks.

First, the Western Conference finals need to be decided as the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues battle for a berth in the Stanley Cup finals. The Blues currently have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Either the Sharks or Blues will advance to face the Boston Bruins and play for the Stanley Cup. While Boston won the Cup in 2011, it is the only one of the three remaining teams to have ever won it. San Jose and St. Louis are vying for their first championship in franchise history.

Conference Finals Outlook

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 2: Boston 6, Carolina 2

Game 3: Boston 2, Carolina 1

Game 4: Boston 4, Carolina 0

Western Conference Finals

Game 1: San Jose 6, St. Louis 3

Game 2: St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Game 3: San Jose 5, St. Louis 4 (OT)

Game 4: St. Louis 2, San Jose 1

Game 5: St. Louis 5, San Jose 0

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network (if necessary)

Key Storylines and Predictions

San Jose looks to join elite company

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Only one team has ever won three straight seven-game series to open the NHL playoffs—the 2014 Los Angeles Kings, who went on to win the Stanley Cup. In order to reach the Stanley Cup finals, the Sharks will have to become the second.

After taking a 2-1 series lead with a thrilling overtime win in Game 3, San Jose has dropped back-to-back games, getting outscored 7-1 over Games 4 and 5.

Sunday's Game 5 loss was the toughest. The Sharks were on their home ice looking to take a 3-2 series lead and instead they lost 5-0 to go down 3-2.

"Lots of different twists and turns in that game," San Jose left wing Evander Kane said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "That type of stuff, it happens. It's all about how we respond."

However, the Sharks are in a difficult spot heading back to St. Louis for Game 6. And with the momentum the Blues are building, they'll take down San Jose. Their defense has allowed only one goal over the last two games, and rookie goalie Jordan Binnington has 50 total saves in the span.

Prediction: Blues win series in six games

Bruins will look to shake off rust

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

By the time the Stanley Cup finals begin, the Bruins will have gone more than a week without playing a game. That's because they quickly took care of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, sweeping them in four games.

While Boston can rest up, it also can hurt to not play a competitive game for more than a week during postseason, when getting hot and building momentum at the right time is critical.

The Bruins will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals on May 27, but the Blues, who will beat the Sharks, will have played less than a week earlier. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask isn't concerned, however.

"It's only as big of a challenge I guess as you make it," Rask said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "Practice during practice and then take time off when there's time off. You know I don't think about how I feel. … So just stay sharp on the ice, do the work you need to do and play when the puck drops. That's about it."

It may be a bigger challenge than Rask believes. The Blues will be coming off three straight series wins of six or more games, which has allowed them to carry momentum over to each of their next series.

Plus, while the Bruins will be opening at home, the Blues have actually played better on the road, winning seven of their nine away games this postseason, including their last two. That will help St. Louis take an early advantage in the Stanley Cup finals and go on to win its first Cup in franchise history.

Prediction: Blues take down Bruins in six games