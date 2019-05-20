Dolphins, Cardinals, Giants Hold Top Odds for Fewest Wins in 2019 NFL Season

Matt York/Associated Press

It could be a long season for the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

According to the latest odds, the two NFL teams are the most likely to finish with the fewest wins in 2019:

Both are listed at +250, meaning a $100 bet wins $250. The New York Giants aren't too far behind with 4-1 odds to end up with the worst record in the league.

The Cardinals had the fewest wins in the NFL last season, which gave them the No. 1 pick they used to land quarterback Kyler Murray. After trading Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins, Arizona will go into the upcoming season with the rookie as the starter.

While Murray has a chance to bring a new dynamic to the Cardinals, there is still a lot of work to do after the team finished last in the NFL in both offensive yards and points. The defense, No. 26 in points allowed, also could use some significant upgrades.

The Cleveland Browns held the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in both 2017 and 2018, and now the Cardinals could pick first in the next two drafts.

Meanwhile, Rosen will try to help the Dolphins stay afloat after a 7-9 season. Miami made few moves to improve this offseason and instead looked toward the future with a rebuilding plan.

ESPN listed the squad as the worst in the NFL in its most recent power rankings.

These two teams led by young quarterbacks have tough paths to wins during the 2019 campaign.