NFL Teams to Employ Mental Health Professionals as Part of New Initiative

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Wilson footballs for the New Orleans Saints pile in a bag before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 12, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New Orleans defeats Buffalo 47-10. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement that will require all 32 teams to keep a mental health professional on staff, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano noted the initiative "could conceivably lead to a change in the league's attitude toward marijuana as a pain management treatment."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

