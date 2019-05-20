NFL Teams to Employ Mental Health Professionals as Part of New Initiative

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement that will require all 32 teams to keep a mental health professional on staff, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano noted the initiative "could conceivably lead to a change in the league's attitude toward marijuana as a pain management treatment."

