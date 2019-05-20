NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Game 6 Preview and TV Info for Sharks vs. Blues

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In order to reach the Stanley Cup finals, the San Jose Sharks will have to do what only one NHL team has previously done—win three seven-game series in the first three rounds of the postseason.

The Sharks will need to win Games 6 and 7 to join the 2014 Los Angeles Kings, who went on to win the Stanley Cup, with three seven-game series victories to open the playoffs. Only one other team—the 2011 Boston Bruins—has ever won three seven-game series in one postseason.

San Jose appeared to be taking control of the Western Conference finals after it rallied from behind to beat the St. Louis Blues in overtime on the road in Game 3. However, the Blues bounced back with a Game 4 victory at home, then took the lead in the series for the first time with a lopsided 5-0 victory in Game 5 in San Jose.

St. Louis is now one win away from advancing to play Boston, which swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, in the Stanley Cup finals.

Game 6 Information

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Preview

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Blues needed to turn around the series after their heartbreaking Game 3 loss. Outscoring the Sharks 7-1 over the past two games has done just that.

St. Louis is building momentum at the right time as it's one win away from its first Stanley Cup finals appearance since 1970.

In the first three games of this series, the Blues' defense struggled, allowing 13 total goals including six in a Game 1 loss and 5 in the overtime loss in Game 3. But they've bounced back, allowing only one goal between Games 4 and 5 as rookie goalie Jordan Binnington has collected 50 saves between the two victories.

While St. Louis' offense has been balanced this postseason, with 18 different players tallying a goal, Game 5 belonged to Jaden Schwartz, who scored three of the Blues' five goals for a hat trick.

"The puck has been finding him in the playoffs," Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "He's been in the right spot at the right time. It's huge that he can bury those. To get three [Sunday], that's pretty unbelievable. He's a gamer, he always steps up to the plate."

On the other side, Sharks coach Peter DeBoer believes his team is ready to get back into the series.

"You're never comfortable when your back is against the wall like that, but we have been here before and found a way," DeBoer said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "I'm confident we can do that again."

San Jose won seven-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche earlier this postseason. If it's going to reach that point in this series, it will likely need to get off to a better start in Game 6 on the road. The Sharks have fallen behind quickly in the last two games and haven't been able to battle back from the deficits.

If the past series that these two teams have played this postseason are any indication, then the Western Conference finals should have an exciting conclusion this week.