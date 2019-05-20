Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Monday

Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After MondayMay 20, 2019
Top seeds Japan were given a scare by Russia in their opening match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Monday, but they eventually came through 3-2 winners to move top of Group 1A.
There were no such concerns for the Netherlands in Nanning, China, as they thrashed the United States 5-0 in Group 2A.
They and France now each have two wins apiece in their pool after the latter also won on Monday, beating Vietnam 4-1.
Meanwhile, in Group 3B, Switzerland beat Lithuania 4-1 and Sri Lanka overcame Slovakia by the same margin.
Here are the results from the morning session, along with the remaining fixtures on Monday:
Japan 3-2 Russia
France 4-1 Vietnam
Switzerland 4-1 Lithuania
Netherlands 5-0 USA
Sri Lanka 4-1 Slovakia
Denmark vs. England
South Korea vs. Hong Kong
Germany vs. Singapore
Canada vs. Israel
Full results and standings can be found on the tournament's official website.
Tuesday Schedule
Morning Session (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
India vs. Malaysia
USA vs. Vietnam
Australia vs. Nepal
Kazakhstan vs. Greenland
Ireland vs. New Zealand
Afternoon Session (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Thailand vs. Russia
Netherlands vs. France
Sri Lanka vs. Lithuania
Switzerland vs. Slovakia
Monday Recap
Japan were widely expected to breeze past Russia in their opening match on Monday, and they started well as Takuro Hoki and Wakana Nagahara prevailed 21-10, 21-15 in the mixed doubles over Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova.
However, world No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto was then beaten 21-18, 21-17 in the men's singles by Vladimir Malkov in a 50-minute contest.
Japan then fell behind in the match after Asian champions Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe were shocked by Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov in a thrilling encounter:
BWF @bwfmedia
How will it end? Russia gains 2-1 lead over Japan #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 Catch it live on https://t.co/Hltm3yds73 https://t.co/joP0ivQVuH
Russia had the momentum and looked as though they might pull off a huge shock early in the tournament.
But Japan's quality eventually came through.
They could not afford any more errors, and Nozomi Okuhara put Japan back on track with a 21-6, 21-16 win over Natalia Perminova in just half an hour.
It meant the match came down to the final rubber: the women's doubles between Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota, and Ekaterina Bolotov and Davletova.
In the end, there was little doubt about where the match was going when the Japanese duo won the first game 21-5.
The second was much more competitive, but Fukushima and Hirota eventually triumphed 21-16 to seal a victory for Japan that had looked in serious doubt after three rubbers.
Injury, Giannis Couldn't Slow Kawhi