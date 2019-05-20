Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Monday

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Top seeds Japan were given a scare by Russia in their opening match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Monday, but they eventually came through 3-2 winners to move top of Group 1A.

There were no such concerns for the Netherlands in Nanning, China, as they thrashed the United States 5-0 in Group 2A.

They and France now each have two wins apiece in their pool after the latter also won on Monday, beating Vietnam 4-1.

Meanwhile, in Group 3B, Switzerland beat Lithuania 4-1 and Sri Lanka overcame Slovakia by the same margin.

Here are the results from the morning session, along with the remaining fixtures on Monday:

Japan 3-2 Russia

France 4-1 Vietnam

Switzerland 4-1 Lithuania

Netherlands 5-0 USA

Sri Lanka 4-1 Slovakia

Denmark vs. England

South Korea vs. Hong Kong

Germany vs. Singapore

Canada vs. Israel

Full results and standings can be found on the tournament's official website.

Tuesday Schedule

Morning Session (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

India vs. Malaysia

USA vs. Vietnam

Australia vs. Nepal

Kazakhstan vs. Greenland

Ireland vs. New Zealand

Afternoon Session (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Thailand vs. Russia

Netherlands vs. France

Sri Lanka vs. Lithuania

Switzerland vs. Slovakia

Monday Recap

Japan were widely expected to breeze past Russia in their opening match on Monday, and they started well as Takuro Hoki and Wakana Nagahara prevailed 21-10, 21-15 in the mixed doubles over Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova.

However, world No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto was then beaten 21-18, 21-17 in the men's singles by Vladimir Malkov in a 50-minute contest.

Japan then fell behind in the match after Asian champions Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe were shocked by Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov in a thrilling encounter:

Russia had the momentum and looked as though they might pull off a huge shock early in the tournament.

But Japan's quality eventually came through.

They could not afford any more errors, and Nozomi Okuhara put Japan back on track with a 21-6, 21-16 win over Natalia Perminova in just half an hour.

It meant the match came down to the final rubber: the women's doubles between Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota, and Ekaterina Bolotov and Davletova.

In the end, there was little doubt about where the match was going when the Japanese duo won the first game 21-5.

The second was much more competitive, but Fukushima and Hirota eventually triumphed 21-16 to seal a victory for Japan that had looked in serious doubt after three rubbers.