Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Early List of Top Players and Sleepers to Target

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

With the bulk of the 2019 NFL offseason over, we have a pretty good idea of what offenses around the league are going to look like from a roster standpoint. Sure, there will be some releases and signings before the start of the regular season—and perhaps even a trade or two—but player movement has reached a crawl.

For fantasy-football enthusiasts, an offseason's worth of movement has changed the entire landscape. Some players are obvious beneficiaries of the offseason. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, for example, got new receivers like Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and former Louisville teammate Jaylen Smith.

Other players on the fantasy upswing aren't quite as obvious, though. Here you'll find a look at some of those top sleeper targets, along with early PPR rankings based on factors like projected role, supporting talent and scheme fit.

Fantasy Football Top 50 (PPR)

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

7. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

8. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

9. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

13. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

14. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

17. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

20. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

21. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

22. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

25. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

26. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

27. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

29. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

30. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

31. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

32. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

33. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

34. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

35. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

36. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

37. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

40. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

41. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

42. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

43. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

44. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

46. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

47. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

48. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

49. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

50. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on former San Diego State running back Rashad Penny last year but weren't rewarded with much early-season production. In fact, Penny struggled to even get onto the field at times and was often ineffective when he did.

As a rookie, Penny had just 85 carries for 419 yards and two touchdowns—not the kind of number expected from a first-rounder.

There are a couple of reasons why Penny's numbers should improve in 2019. The first is that No. 2 back, Mike Davis, is now with the Chicago Bears. He had 112 carries and 34 receptions in 2018, touches that may now go to Penny.

The second reason is that Seattle has lost top receiver Doug Baldwin to retirement this offseason. This could lead to the Seahawks being even more run-heavy in 2019, which again, should provide Penny with more opportunities.

Chris Carson is likely to hold Seattle's starting job heading into Week 1, but Penny has value as a Flex option with upside.

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. just before the official start of free agency. He joins former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry in Cleveland's receiving corps and will catch passes from budding star Baker Mayfield.

While Beckham and Landry are the obvious stars of the new-look Cleveland offense, but second-year wideout Antonio Callaway is worth a draft selection.

Yes, there will be the problem of having enough passes to go around, but Callaway is an explosive player who can make the most of every catch. He averaged 13.6 yards per reception as a rookie while amassing 586 yards and five touchdowns. He did so after spending a year away from football. He is poised to take a big next step in Year 2.

"He is in good shape relative to what he was in last year during training camp," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, via the team's official website. " He has added some explosiveness."

Even though he'll now be the No. 3 receiver, Callaway should have as good or even better numbers in 2019 than he had as a rookie.

Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

If you're looking for a deep sleeper and a potential last-round stash target, Ravens running back Justice Hill is the guy for you. A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Hill will likely compete with holdovers Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon for the backup job behind Mark Ingram entering the season.

However, Hill brings legit 4.4 speed to the equation, which could quickly push him up the depth chart and onto the field.

Hill has the potential to be the speedy complement to Ingram that Alvin Kamara was when the two were with the New Orleans Saints. This isn't to say that he'll be as productive a back as Kamara, of course, but he could play a similar role. Just the idea of having Hill's speed alongside Jackson should be tempting for the Ravens and worrisome to opposing defensive coordinators.

With Ingram as the early-down bruiser, it wouldn't surprise to see Hill getting 10-15 touches a game, which would put him in solid Flex territory.