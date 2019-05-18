Donald Trump's Golf Scores Hacked, False Scores Added to USGA Website

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

Golfer Natalie Gulbis, right, watches as President Donald Trump swings a golf club during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Four scores were entered into the USGA's Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) under the profile of United States President Donald Trump by a hacker Friday.

Eamon Lynch and Bill Speros of Golfweek reported Saturday the fake scores of 101, 100, 108 and 102 were posted using Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York, Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida and Cochise Golf Course in Arizona as the round locations.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live PGA Championship Leaderboard

    Pga
    via Pga

    Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After 2nd Round

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After 2nd Round

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Misses Cut at PGA Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Misses Cut at PGA Championship

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    PGA Championship 2019 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Championship 2019 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

    Elizabeth Finny
    via Bleacher Report