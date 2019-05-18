Donald Trump's Golf Scores Hacked, False Scores Added to USGA Website

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Four scores were entered into the USGA's Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) under the profile of United States President Donald Trump by a hacker Friday.

Eamon Lynch and Bill Speros of Golfweek reported Saturday the fake scores of 101, 100, 108 and 102 were posted using Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York, Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida and Cochise Golf Course in Arizona as the round locations.

