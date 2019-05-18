NHL Playoffs 2019: Game 5 TV Schedule and Odds for Sharks vs. Blues

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

While the Boston Bruins wait for the Western Conference finals to end, the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues are all even.

The Blues tied the Western Conference finals at 2 on Friday night with a 2-1 win over the Sharks in St. Louis. The winner will go on to face the Bruins, who swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, the series has now turned into a best-of-three matchup after the two teams split the first four games. San Jose and St. Louis have alternated wins, with the Sharks taking Games 1 and 3 and the Blues winning Games 2 and 4.

San Jose will host Game 5 and a potential Game 7, while St. Louis will host Game 6.

Game 5 Information

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 7-10

San Jose Sharks 16-5

St. Louis Blues 15-4

Odds via Oddschecker

Game 5 Preview

Game 3 was a heartbreaker for the Blues, as the Sharks tied it with little more than a minute to go in regulation and went on to win in overtime.

Things turned around for St. Louis in Game 4, though, as it scored two first-period goals and Jordan Binnington had a 29-save performance that fueled the Blues' defense. Knowing it could have fallen behind 3-1, St. Louis displayed the necessary strong showing to bounce back in the series.

"Obviously there's different ways to handle that situation, and we did it perfect," St. Louis right wing Vladimir Tarasenko said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "The atmosphere inside the locker room was good too. It's not separate us, it's keep us more together. What else can we do? We were down by one, and now we're tied. We did what we planned to, and the next game will be really important for us."

The winner of Game 5 will be a victory away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues haven't been there since 1970, while the Sharks last made it in 2016.

San Jose fell behind 35 seconds into Game 4, as St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev scored his first goal of the postseason. Tyler Bozak then put the Blues ahead 2-0 with 2:07 to go in the opening period.

If the Sharks want to win Game 5 and take back control of this series, they'll likely need to get off to a better start.

"Gave up two quick ones but we battled, we had our chances," San Jose center Joe Pavelski said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "We felt we sustained some attack for a while and came up a little short, but definitely room for improvement for sure."

Although the Sharks have the home-ice advantage by hosting Game 5 and a potential Game 7, the Blues have been strong on the road this postseason, winning six of their first eight away games. They won Game 2 in San Jose, and they have the potential to take the series lead for the first time on Sunday.