Tiger Woods Misses 2019 PGA Championship Cut at 5-Over Par After 73 in Round 2

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship after shooting a three-over 73 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, in Friday's second round.

Woods ended the tournament at five over and failed to capitalize on the momentum he gained by winning the Masters last month.

The 43-year-old struggled mightily off the tee Friday, as he hit just three fairways, which resulted in him carding three birdies and six bogeys:

Woods was playing in the same group as Brooks Koepka, who set a record for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history:

According to Justin Ray of 15th Club, Woods missing the cut while holding a major title has been a rare occurrence over the course of his career:

After shooting a two-over 72 Thursday, Woods stumbled out of the gates again in the second round with a bogey on the par-four second.

Woods was in danger of another bogey on the par-four fifth when his approach landed in the bunker, but he managed to make an up-and-down to save par:

That seemed to give the 15-time major champion some confidence, as he sunk a nearly 18-foot putt on the sixth for birdie:

Woods gave that stroke right back on the seventh with another bogey, and he was in danger of making the turn at one over for the day.

Tiger came through with his biggest highlight of the round on the par-four ninth, though, when he knocked down a 38-foot putt for birdie that got the Bethpage crowd into it:

Woods was somewhat comfortably inside the cut line at that point and needed only to play the back nine at two over or better to play into the weekend, but things began to unravel on the 10th.

He bogeyed three straight holes through No. 12 before breaking the streak with a birdie on the par-five 13th. Tiger followed that up with another bogey on the 14th, meaning he needed to play the final four holes at one under.

Woods could only muster a par on each of those holes, however, which meant his week at the PGA Championship had come to an end.

Tiger may have erred in not playing a tournament in between the Masters and PGA Championship, but the early exit will afford him a bit more time to decide what he wants to do in preparation for the U.S. Open in June.

Woods' title drought at the PGA Championship has now stretched to 12 years, and he will look to regroup and win the U.S. Open for the first time since 2008.