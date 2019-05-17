NFL Rumors: Owners to Discuss Changes to PI Challenge Rule Approved in March

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Robey-Coleman says he received
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NFL owners could make changes to the new rule approved in March that allows pass interference calls to be challenged.

Per NFL.com's Judy Battista, owners will be asked to consider a change that would allow coaches to challenge pass interference throughout the game when they meet next week. 

When the change was originally approved, potential reviews would be handled by the replay booth during the final two minutes of each half. 

