NFL Rumors: Owners to Discuss Changes to PI Challenge Rule Approved in March

NFL owners could make changes to the new rule approved in March that allows pass interference calls to be challenged.

Per NFL.com's Judy Battista, owners will be asked to consider a change that would allow coaches to challenge pass interference throughout the game when they meet next week.



When the change was originally approved, potential reviews would be handled by the replay booth during the final two minutes of each half.

