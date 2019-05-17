Preakness 2019: Prize-Money Purse, Latest Vegas Odds Payouts and More

Preakness 2019: Prize-Money Purse, Latest Vegas Odds Payouts and MoreMay 17, 2019
On Saturday, a field of 13 three-year-old horses will run in the 144th Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.
Of course, there's no Triple Crown in play this year, as Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't be running at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
However, those who will be competing still have the opportunity to add potentially the most prestigious win of their careers to their resume.
The 13 entrants set to compete in Saturday's race will be the most in the field since 2011. Let's take a look at the total purse, as well as all the information you'll need to tune in and see if your horse can win the coveted Woodlawn Vase.
Date: Saturday, May 18
Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
Distance: 1 3/16 mile (9 1/2 furlongs)
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
Total Purse: $1,500,000
As we inch closer and closer to Saturday's big race, here are the latest odds for the Preakness field:
Improbable
Open: 10-1
Current: 5-2
War of Will
Open: 4-1
Current: 4-1
Anothertwistafate
Open: 9-1
Current: 6-1
Alwaysmining
Open: 10-1
Current: 8-1
Owendale
Open: 12-1
Current: 10-1
Bourbon War
Open: 16-1
Current: 12-1
Warrior's Charge
Open: 30-1
Current: 12-1
Win Win Win
Open: 8-1
Current: 15-1
Bodexpress
Open: 16-1
Current: 20-1
Laughing Fox
Open: 16-1
Current: 20-1
Market King
Open: 20-1
Current: 30-1
Signalman
Open: 14-1
Current: 30-1
Everfast
Open: 50-1
Current: 50-1
The purse for the Preakness has come a long way since the race was first contested in 1873, when the amount was $2,050, per America's Best Racing.
The Preakness is Race 13 out of 14 on Saturday, with the first race of the nine stakes beginning at 10:30 a.m. In total, there is $2.65 million in purses on the line for the day's events.
For the Preakness specifically, though, the $1.5 million purse will break down as follows:
- 1st place: $900,000
- 2nd place: $300,000
- 3rd place: $165,000
- 4th place: $90,000
- 5th place: $45,000
As for the odds, the highest win payout ever in the Preakness was $48.80 when 23-1 Master Derby won in 1975, per America's Best Racing.
In 2018, $93,655,128 in total was bet on the Preakness, which was the third-highest handle in the race's history. However, with Justify running after his Kentucky Derby win, the Triple Crown being on the line no doubt sparked interest that year.
The purse isn't the only prize on the line Saturday for the teams behind these 13 horses. The winner will also earn the Woodlawn Vase, originally designed by Tiffany and Co. and the most expensive trophy in U.S. sports.
Be sure to tune in Saturday evening to see which of these three-year-olds makes their owners, trainers and jockeys very happy.
Odds via SportsLine and current as of Wednesday.
