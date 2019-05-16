FanDuel Refunding Blues Moneyline Bets After Sharks' Controversial Game 3 OT Win

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

While the NHL won't change the outcome of the contest, FanDuel is stepping up to help out bettors who lost out in the St. Louis Blues' controversial Game 3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook announced Thursday that it would be refunding any bet made on the St. Louis moneyline:

That decision comes less than 24 hours after one of the most controversial finishes in recent memory.

San Jose grabbed a 2-1 series lead after Erik Karlsson found the back of the net just more than five minutes into overtime.

While there was no doubt the puck crossed the goal line, the legality of the play as a whole came into question. Upon further review, it appeared as though Karlsson's shot may have been set up by an illegal hand pass by Timo Meier:

Blues players protested the call as the Sharks celebrated, but the play was not reviewable. That left St. Louis out of luck.

NHL executive vice president Colin Campbell went on Sportsnet's Hockey Central on Thursday and admitted it was the "wrong call." That admission won't do much to make St. Louis fans feel any better.

If any Blues fans bet on the moneyline, though, they at least won't lose any money as a result of the blown call.