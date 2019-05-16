Keith Hernandez, Jerry Seinfield to Reunite at Mets' 'Seinfeld Night'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

File-This May 22, 2005 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld throwing out the first pitch before the rubber game of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York. Stop me if you've heard this one before. Seinfeld will join the broadcast crew Tuesday for the New York Mets, a team that is 15 games below .500 and with little to laugh about this season. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
BILL KOSTROUN/Associated Press

The New York Mets have announced a new promotion for the season that's both real and spectacular.  

Keith Hernandez, Jerry Seinfeld and the Mets are teaming up for a "Seinfeld Night" at Citi Field on July 5, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

The first 25,000 fans will receive a bobblehead commemorating Seinfeld on the 30th anniversary of the show's airing.

Hernandez famously appeared in an episode of the show about nothing and ended up befriending Jerry, dating Elaine and defending himself against spitting accusations from Kramer and Newman. The former Mets first baseman and current broadcaster will get a chance to reunite with Seinfeld, who is a fan of the team.

It will be a great opportunity for fans to air their grievances, call the jerk store and yada yada yada. Just avoid the pretzels because they can make you thirsty.

