Lions' Matthew Stafford Says Wife Kelly Doing Well After Brain Surgery in April

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is "doing good" after undergoing surgery last month to remove a brain tumor.

Matthew gave an update on Kelly's status on WJR-AM's The Mitch Albom Show on Wednesday, h/t Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press:

"She's doing good. I think she's kind of right where the doctors want her to be at this point in her recovery, but we appreciate everybody's well wishes, thoughts, prayers, all that. People have been really supportive and I know she and I both really appreciate it."

On Thursday, Kelly took to Instagram to share a pre-surgery photo while thanking her husband for all of his support.

"Healthy and alive and beyond grateful for every day," she wrote. "...Enjoying my husband and family and getting used to my new norms."

Kelly announced April 3 she had been diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, a tumor on her cranial nerves. That diagnosis came after she dealt with spells of vertigo in prior months.

She underwent surgery in late April. While the initial expectation was that the procedure would last six hours, it would ultimately take 12 hours due to an abnormal vein. She revealed earlier this month the surgeons saved her hearing during the operation.

Kelly initially returned home on Easter Sunday (April 21) but would return to the hospital three days later after suffering from headaches and other complications.

Now, though, she continues to make improvements on the recovery trail.

Matthew credited support from fans for helping his wife throughout the process.

"I'm a little bit more used to people from all over kind of either being involved or knowing what's going on in our life, but I think for her it was awesome and I know she leaned on it a lot, so it was great," he said.

The Staffords met during their days at Georgia and later got married in April 2015. They have three daughters together.