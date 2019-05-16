Anderson Silva Not Retiring After UFC 237 Loss to Jared Cannonier

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 11: Anderson Silva of Brazil prepares to fight Jared Cannonier of USA in their middleweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

UFC legend Anderson Silva intends to continue fighting despite suffering a first-round defeat at the hands of Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 last Saturday. 

Silva told TMZ Sports he's "not retiring" and "not stopping" and added he has spoken with UFC President Dana White about a possible rematch against Cannonier, though White was noncommittal about the prospect.

Cannonier was credited with a technical knockout when he sent Silva to the canvas with a kick to the right knee. Through a translator in his post-fight interview, Silva said he had tweaked the same knee while training for the bout:

MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported the former middleweight champion didn't have any structural damage to his right knee and only requires physical therapy before he'll be healthy enough for a return. Silva told TMZ he'd be starting physical therapy on the knee soon.

Many fans will argue the 44-year-old should hang up the gloves altogether.

Silva is one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters ever in UFC. Between 2007 and 2012, he successfully defended the middleweight title on 10 straight occasions.

The Spider is clearly a shell of his old self, though. He officially has just one win in his last eight fights. He beat Nick Diaz at UFC 183 in January 2015, but the result was thrown out after he tested positive for banned substances.

