New Jersey Saw $2.64 Billion in Sports Betting in 1st Year After Legalization

Legalizing sports betting has been a massive revenue generator for the state of New Jersey.

The Associated Press' Wayne Parry reported bettors placed almost $2.64 billion worth of wagers since New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy officially permitted the practice last June. New Jersey's overall gambling revenue climbed to more than $265 million as well, a 24 percent rise from the year before.

"Sports betting without question has provided a major boost to the local economy, and we believe this excitement will translate into increased revenue and tourism throughout the summer," said Kevin Ortzman, a regional president for Caesars Entertainment.

Gambling had long been legal in New Jersey, but sports betting was an exception until May 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.

Rather than making sports betting available nationwide, the decision allowed states to craft their own legislation and make their own determination on sportsbooks.

According to ESPN.com's Ryan Rodenberg, sports betting is fully legal in eight states, and another six states have passed bills to that end. Only seven states (Alaska, Idaho, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska and Florida) have failed to present any legislation with the goal of allowing fans to bet on sporting events.