Rod Brind'Amour Calls for Expanded NHL Replay After Controversial Sharks Goal

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour called for the NHL to expand replay reviews after the controversial ending to Wednesday's Western Conference Final Game 3 between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

According to ESPN.com's Emily Kaplan, Brind'Amour said: "It's been time forever. It's time to get the calls right, because it's just too important. Games matter so much. That was tough last night to watch."

Brind'Amour was referring to Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson's game-winning overtime goal, which came after an offensive-zone hand pass by Sharks forward Timo Meier went uncalled:

Since hand passes cannot be reviewed, the goal stood, and the Sharks won 5-4 to take a 2-1 series lead.

