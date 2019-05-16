49ers, Bengals Rejected Matt Barkley's Request to Pay His Contracts in Bitcoin

49ers, Bengals Rejected Matt Barkley's Request to Pay His Contracts in BitcoinMay 16, 2019
Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley has played for a number of NFL teams in his career, including short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. And apparently, he attempted to receive his paychecks in a unique fashion: bitcoin.
Pomp 🌪 @APompliano
NFL Quarterback @MattBarkley tried to get the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals to each pay his contracts in Bitcoin. Neither would do it. Matt is just one of many Bitcoiners that are playing in the NFL on Sundays 🔥🔥
With cryptocurrency continuing to grow in popularity, it isn't surprising that professional athletes are taking notice.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, for instance, is very much interested in the alternative currency:
Russell Okung @RussellOkung
How dope would it be to see a ESPN headline with an athlete being paid in $BTC? https://t.co/Ey6oOcEmb8
It could be a long time before professional teams jump on the bitcoin bandwagon and pay their players in cryptocurrency, but Barkley and Okung are already on board.
