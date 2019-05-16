49ers, Bengals Rejected Matt Barkley's Request to Pay His Contracts in Bitcoin

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 09: Matt Barkley #5 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before their NFL game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 9, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley has played for a number of NFL teams in his career, including short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. And apparently, he attempted to receive his paychecks in a unique fashion: bitcoin. 

With cryptocurrency continuing to grow in popularity, it isn't surprising that professional athletes are taking notice. 

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, for instance, is very much interested in the alternative currency:

It could be a long time before professional teams jump on the bitcoin bandwagon and pay their players in cryptocurrency, but Barkley and Okung are already on board.

