Baker Mayfield Talks 'Honor' of His Time Around 'Greatest of All Time' Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday it's been an "honor" to spend time around New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in recent months, including at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Tucker Boynton of Barstool Sports noted Mayfield called Brady the "greatest of all time" and noted the six-time Super Bowl champion sets one of the "better examples of how to go through life."

While Brady was gearing up to lead the Pats to their third championship in the past six years, Mayfield was emerging as one of the NFL's top young playmakers in the 2018 season's second half.

After the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft tossed eight touchdowns and six interceptions across the team's first eight games, he completed 68.4 percent of his throws for 2,254 yards with 19 TD passes and eight picks over the final eight contests.

Now Mayfield will be tasked with leading one of the league's most hyped offenses following the addition of superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

They are joined by running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (suspended for eight games), wideouts Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, as well as tight end David Njoku.

Whether that'll be enough talent for Mayfield and the Browns to dethrone Brady and the Patriots in the AFC is up for debate. Cleveland is listed as the No. 3 betting-line choice in the conference at 13-2 odds behind only New England (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), per Vegas Insider.

The star quarterbacks will face off Oct. 27 in Week 8 of the regular season in what will likely be billed as a potential AFC Championship Game preview if the Browns live up to the hype early in the year.