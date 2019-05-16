NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Dates, TV Schedule, Game Times, Odds and Picks

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NHL playoffs are always filled with thrilling moments, and Wednesday night's Western Conference finals Game 3 was one of them.

The San Jose Sharks came from behind to force overtime, then notched a win over the St. Louis Blues to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

After splitting the first two games in San Jose, the Sharks went into hostile territory in St. Louis and came out with a series lead.

In Game 4, the Sharks could either take a commanding 3-1 lead, or the Blues could bounce back and even the series at 2. There are still plenty of ways this series could go.

However, the Eastern Conference finals are not as close. The Boston Bruins have a 3-0 lead and could complete a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 on Thursday night.

Conference Finals Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 5-6

San Jose Sharks 21-10

St. Louis Blues 11-2

Carolina Hurricanes 50-1

Odds via Oddschecker

Game 4 Picks

Boston over Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Bruins dominated the first two games of this series at home, winning by a combined score of 11-4. They then went on the road and notched a 2-1 victory, marking their sixth straight win dating back to their second-round series victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston has shown it is the better team in this series, and it will take care of business quickly with a Game 4 win.

"It's a good spot to be in," Bruins left wing Brad Marchand said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "But it's far from being over. ... It's all about the next one."

However, it will be over soon. The Bruins' defense will continue to play well after holding the Hurricanes to two or fewer goals in each of the first three games.

Expect another big game from goalie Tuukka Rask, who has a 1.96 goals against average and .939 save percentage through 16 postseason games.

St. Louis over San Jose

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Blues and Sharks had played a combined 27 games this postseason entering their series. The only previous series including one of the two teams that hadn't gone to seven games was St. Louis' first-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which went to six.

These teams have been two of the best in the Western Conference. It's not surprising that Game 3 came down to the wire as the Sharks pulled out an overtime victory. Expect more of that as the series continues, only the Blues will come out on top in Game 4 to even it at 2.

"This is the Stanley Cup Playoffs," Blues left wing Alexander Steen said, according to NHL.com's Tim Campbell. "You're going to get some bounces. Some bounces aren't going to go your way, so you've just got to move forward. You've got to live in the present moment."

St. Louis has scored four goals in each of the past two games, with seven different players combining for the eight total goals.

Because their lineup is so deep, the Blues should continue to have strong offensive showings. The defense will play better in Game 4, and St. Louis and San Jose will be tied entering Game 5.