Joao Cancelo Says Massimiliano Allegri Instagram Controversy Is 'Fake News'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Joao Cancelo has denied liking a negative Instagram post towards Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Goal, the right-back had appeared to do so, leading to reports of a fall-out between the pair, but Cancelo said that was not the case:

He told DAZN (h/t Goal):

"Honestly I heard about that today, but clearly it wasn't me who did it. As it would make absolutely no sense for me to do something like that.

"Allegri is one of the best coaches in the world. I've always spoken well about him and his qualities. He's a coach who's won a lot, both at Juventus and at Milan. There would be no reason for me to like a negative post about him.

"That is all fake news, from people who try to put a wrench in my relationship with the coach, which makes absolutely no sense.

"I have a lot of respect for Mister Allegri, he's one of the best in the world, a great person and I would not have been the player I am now without him."

Italian sports journalist Nicolo Schira recently reported Cancelo could move on this summer:

In April, Cancelo had seemingly liked a comment on Instagram calling for Allegri to be sacked (warning: contains profanity):

The 24-year-old is in his first season with Juventus, having joined from Inter Milan last year.

In 33 appearances in all competitions, he has contributed eight assists and one goal.

Allegri opted not to start him in the first leg of Juve's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, or the second leg of the quarter-final against Ajax. The Bianconeri lost the two matches 2-0 and 2-1, respectively.

In the first leg against Ajax, Cancelo assisted compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with a superb ball, but he was also culpable for David Neres' goal after giving away possession to the winger.

Football writers Mina Rzouki and Tom Kundert felt the performance encapsulated his strengths and weaknesses as a player:

Despite the occasional error at the back, it has been a promising first campaign from the Portugal international.

If he can add more defensive solidity to round out his game, he can be a vital asset to Allegri next season.