The Zion Sweepstakes Are Tomorrow

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The fates of some of the NBA's marquee franchises are hanging in the balance.

Tuesday's NBA draft lottery will determine which team lands the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft and the rights to select Duke's Zion Williamson.

The Blue Devils sensation is largely considered a generational player and can't-miss prospect who can single-handedly alter the fortunes of whichever team drafts him. Think LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Tim Duncan on the San Antonio Spurs if everything breaks right.

The New York Knicks, Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have 14 percent chances at landing the No. 1 pick, while the Chicago Bulls (12.5 percent) and Atlanta Hawks (10.5 percent) round out the top five.

Buckle up, because the future of the NBA could be on the line.