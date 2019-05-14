The Zion Sweepstakes Are Tomorrow

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 07: 2019 Citizen Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils poses with the 2019 Citizen Naismith Men's College Player of the Year trophy during the 2019 Naismith Awards Brunch at the Nicolette Island Pavilion on April 7, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The fates of some of the NBA's marquee franchises are hanging in the balance.

Tuesday's NBA draft lottery will determine which team lands the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft and the rights to select Duke's Zion Williamson.

The Blue Devils sensation is largely considered a generational player and can't-miss prospect who can single-handedly alter the fortunes of whichever team drafts him. Think LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers or Tim Duncan on the San Antonio Spurs if everything breaks right.

The New York Knicks, Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have 14 percent chances at landing the No. 1 pick, while the Chicago Bulls (12.5 percent) and Atlanta Hawks (10.5 percent) round out the top five.

Buckle up, because the future of the NBA could be on the line.

Related

    76ers Will Reportedly Retain HC Brett Brown

    NBA logo
    NBA

    76ers Will Reportedly Retain HC Brett Brown

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Jimmy's Most Likely FA Landing Spots 🔮

    Where do you think he ends up?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Jimmy's Most Likely FA Landing Spots 🔮

    Where do you think he ends up?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Storylines of the NBA Draft Combine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Storylines of the NBA Draft Combine

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Out Game 1 vs. Blazers

    Durant to be reevaluated Thursday, so it's 'unlikely' he plays Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Out Game 1 vs. Blazers

    Durant to be reevaluated Thursday, so it's 'unlikely' he plays Game 2

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report