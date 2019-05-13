NHL Playoffs 2019: Latest Stanley Cup Scores, Standings and Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Like watching hockey games with high-scoring offenses? Then the first three games of the conference finals round of the NHL playoffs have been everything and more.

Between the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and the opener of the Western Conference finals, there have already been 24 total goals scored. The Boston Bruins have scored 11 combined goals in their Games 1 and 2 victories over the Carolina Hurricanes, while the San Jose Sharks scored six in their Game 1 win vs. the St. Louis Blues.

The only thing that could make this round of the postseason more exciting is more competitive matchups. Each of the first three games have been decided by three or more goals.

The postseason action continues Monday, when the Sharks host the Blues in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Conference Finals Scores, Standings

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 2: Boston 6, Carolina 2

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, Tuesday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, Thursday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, May 20 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, May 22 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Western Conference

Game 1: San Jose 6, St. Louis 3

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, Monday at 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, Wednesday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, Friday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, Sunday at 3 p.m., NBC*

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, May 21 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, May 23 at 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Predictions

Carolina bounces back in Game 3

The Hurricanes fell behind 2-0 to the Washington Capitals in the first round before returning home and winning Games 3 and 4, taking the series in seven games.

They likely need to win Game 3 on Tuesday, as a 3-0 deficit is nearly impossible to recover from in the NHL playoffs.

The first two games of this series clearly haven't gone well for Carolina, with Boston scoring 11 total goals.

In Game 1, the Hurricanes' penalty kill faltered as the Bruins scored two power-play goals early in the third period. In Game 2, Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek struggled, and it's not a guarantee that he'll start Game 3.

"Looking back at the game, we were not good enough," Hurricanes center Jordan Staal said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "Our 5-on-5 play is not good enough, our special teams [are] not good enough. It's just all around everything. Everyone has to chip in, everyone has to grind more and everyone has to be more desperate."

But the Hurricanes have had a strong postseason, and they won't go out without making this series somewhat close. Expect them to win Game 3 to put a halt to the Bruins' early momentum.

St. Louis battles back to tie the series

The Blues won five of their first six road games this postseason, but they dropped their opener against the Sharks in San Jose.

St. Louis won Games 6 and 7 in its second-round series victory over the Dallas Stars. The Blues did that in spite of the fact that one of their top scorers, Vladimir Tarasenko, has struggled of late. Tarasenko, who was second on the team with 68 regular-season points, has only two points in his past seven postseason games.

"We definitely need him to do more offensively, for sure, and create more opportunities in scoring," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "But not just him. We need our top lines, our top guys, to create changes, to get chances and produce. That's the way the game is in the League. He definitely has to do more, along with other guys."

Tarasenko is too talented to continue to be shut down. He's going to break out soon, and that will be in Game 2 against the Sharks, a contest that the Blues need to win to avoid going down 2-0 before the series moves to St. Louis.

Expect Tarasenko to score a goal and help the Blues even this series at 1.