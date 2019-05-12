Overwatch League 2019 Stage 2 Finals: Shock's Top Plays, Prize Money

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Vancouver Titans entered Sunday’s Stage 2 finals of the Overwatch League with the Stage 1 title under their belt and an undefeated record dating back to their Korean Contenders days in 2017.

The San Francisco Shock, who set their own record by winning all 28 maps they played this stage, missed the memo.

While San Francisco lost to the Titans in the Stage 1 finals in a 4-3 thriller, it earned revenge in Sunday’s showdown with a 4-2 win and the Stage 2 title. The Shock's players took home the $200,000 prize as a result.

Rachel Samples of Dot Esports provided the breakdown, noting "many deemed impossible" the idea of beating the previously undefeated Titans.

The Shock wasted little time seizing momentum, preventing the Titans from winning a single point on the opening map, Lijiang Tower. Vancouver battled back like the powerhouse it is, putting San Francisco in a position where it needed a win at Watchpoint: Gibraltar to tie the series at two apiece.

The Shock did just that and seized the lead for good on the fifth map, Oasis, again without allowing the Titans a single point on the Control map.

Vancouver reached Sunday’s stage 2 finals with a straightforward 4-1 victory over the New York Excelsior in Saturday’s semifinal. San Francisco had even fewer problems with a commanding 4-0 win over the Hangzhou Spark in the other semifinal.

Attention now turns to Stage 3.

San Francisco faces the Atlanta Reign on Thursday, June 6, while Vancouver also starts its next stage against Atlanta on Saturday, June 8.