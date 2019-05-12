Matt Grzelcyk, Bruins Crush Hurricanes 6-2 in Game 2, Take 2-0 ECF Series Lead

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins are two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Matt Grzelcyk scored twice and Charlie Coyle had three assists, leading the Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup. Boston leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The upstart Hurricanes, making their first playoff appearance in a decade, have not been able to keep up with the playoff-tested Bruins. After coughing up four third-period goals to Boston in Game 1, the Hurricanes were throughly dominated in nearly every aspect in Game 2.

The two teams stayed scoreless for the first 15-plus minutes before Matt Grzelcyk opened up the scoring for the Bruins, who tallied two more goals in the next eight minutes of game play. Jake DeBrusk lit the lamp on an assist from Torey Krug and David Pastrnak to send the Bruins into the first intermission up 2-0, and Connor Clifton added another at the 3:46 mark in the second period.

Grzelcyk scored a power-play goal later in the second to push the game into blowout status. David Backes and Danton Heinen rounded out the scoring for the Bruins.

Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina in what amounted to garbage time.

Boston was the aggressor throughout while also flashing a huge talent advantage. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek gave up six goals on 25 shots, continuing his struggles in the series. Mrazek has given up four or more goals on four different occasions this postseason, and it may be time for the Hurricanes to consider a switch.

Curtis McElhinney gave up four total goals in three appearances, all victories, against the New York Islanders.

The Bruins, meanwhile, got another solid performance from Tuukka Rask. The Boston goaltender has given up just four total goals in his last three games, and he's given up two or fewer goals 10 times during this postseason run.

"He can certainly get in his zones," coach Bruce Cassidy said, per Matt Kalman of NHL.com. "So we need him to rip off another three weeks or whatever it is, because that's generally what it takes. And I'm really impressed by his focus every night. Even his puck play hasn't slipped. Every part of his game seems to be focused and dialed in. It doesn't mean he's perfect, but it just seems like he's ready for whatever's coming at him."

Through two games, there appears to be no comparison between the two teams. Boston is seismically better and more experienced on both ends of the ice, and the chasm is showing.

The Hurricanes were one of the NHL's best and most enjoyable feel-good stories over the course of the 2018-19 season, but their season is on life support. They'll need to make some big adjustments and fast to avoid their season ending in a sweep.