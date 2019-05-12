Giants Pitcher Derek Holland Says He Faked Injury; Blasts Front Office

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland is not happy with the front office.

The Giants announced after Saturday's game that Holland would be moved to the bullpen, which prompted an annoyed Holland to take a few shots at the organization and tell reporters he faked an injury this season.

"To be honest, I have no idea what they're doing," he said, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. "I don't mean [manager Bruce Bochy] ... It's more from the front office. We keep changing a lot of things. I did a fake injury so I'm not happy about that. But at the end of the day I'm going to do what they ask me to do. I'm going to be here for my teammates. That's what it's all about."

Holland was referencing a 10-day stint on the injured list with a bone bruise on his left index finger.

Giants president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, did not agree with Holland's assertion that the injury was fake, however:

"He had a finger issue that he had back in spring training. It flared up. We got an MRI. He felt he could continue pitching. We felt it would be prudent to give him the time off. The decision was collaboratively made. We have extensive medical records of it.

"His use of the word 'fake' probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it. Players and the staff and front office people sometimes have differences of opinion when they should or shouldn't play."

Holland, 32, has had his struggles this season when he has played. In seven starts he's 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. He gave up seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs in 2.2 innings during his last start on May 9, a 12-11 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

"Sometimes you break it up," Bochy said regarding Holland's move back to the bullpen. "You're trying to get back on track. This gives us a legitimate long guy and another left-hander in the 'pen. He's shown he can handle it. We feel we're better off having him in the bullpen."

The Giants in general are trying to get back on track. The team has started the season 16-23, and the team's 4.49 ERA is 20th in baseball. Holland's move back to the bullpen is unlikely to single-handedly help reverse the team's pitching struggles this season.

What it has done, apparently, is exacerbate some issues between Holland and the front office to start the 2019 campaign.