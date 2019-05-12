NHL Playoffs 2019: Conference Finals TV Schedule and Predictions

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks have the leads in their respective NHL conference finals. And they took them in similar fashion—by scoring a lot of goals at home.

The Bruins will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Sharks will look to do the same against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. However, the Hurricanes and Blues are resilient opponents that have been through adversity already this postseason.

Neither Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final or Western Conference Final ended in competitive fashion—Boston won 5-2 and San Jose won 6-3. But that should change as the stakes get higher and the series progress.

Conference Finals Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Sunday, May 12

Game 2: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 13

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 14

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC*

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Predictions

Carolina over Boston

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It would help the Hurricanes to bounce back with a Game 2 victory on Sunday. But even if they don't, they already faced a 2-0 deficit in this postseason.

Carolina lost its first two games of the playoffs, falling behind to the Washington Capitals. But it rallied back to win the first-round series in seven games, eliminating last year's Stanley Cup champion.

"It's good that we have been in this situation before," Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said, according to NHL.com's Shawn Roarke. "We were down in Washington, so it is all good."

The Hurricanes will rely on that previous experience to continue their unexpected run through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Although they allowed five goals in Game 1, four came in the third period. Their defense will get back to playing the way it did during the Canes' second-round sweep of the New York Islanders, when they allowed only five goals in four games and never conceded more than two goals in a contest.

St. Louis over San Jose

Like Carolina, a tough situation is nothing new to St. Louis.

In the second round, the Blues trailed the Dallas Stars 3-2 before winning Game 6 on the road and Game 7 at home.

Defensive lapses led to the Sharks' six goals in Game 1, as San Jose capitalized on its 25 shots. If St. Louis corrects its defensive issues from the series opener, then expect goalie Jordan Binnington to not allow as many goals in the upcoming games.

"It wasn't our best game," Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "We didn't take care of the puck well enough. They outplayed us. ... It's disappointing, but we have to respond. It's a long series, and we know we have to be better next game."

St. Louis has a strong chance of evening the series in Game 2. Prior to their Game 1 loss, the Blues had won five of their six road games this postseason.