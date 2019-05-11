NHL Playoffs 2019: Full Dates and TV Schedule for Conference Finals Round

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues have been tested throughout the NHL playoffs. Each team is one round away from battling for the Stanley Cup, but only one will get past the Western Conference Final.

The Sharks and Blues begin their series in San Jose on Saturday night, and if the teams' past series are any indication, this could be a long one. San Jose won in seven games in both the first and second rounds, respectively over the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, while St. Louis won a six-game series over the Winnipeg Jets and a seven-game series over the Dallas Stars.

The Eastern Conference Final is between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, and that also has the potential to be a long, competitive series as each team has impressed this postseason.

Conference Finals Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Saturday, May 11

Game 1: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 12

Game 2: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 13

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 14

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC*

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Preview

Friday was a day off for the NHL playoffs. On Saturday, the action will really pick up.

None of the four remaining teams were division winners in the regular season, and many of the favorites heading into the postseason have been eliminated. It's easy to see any of the four remaining teams ending the year by winning the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins opened the Eastern Conference Final with a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday night, scoring four third-period goals to overcome a one-goal deficit entering the final period. Boston now has a chance to take a 2-0 lead on its home ice Sunday.

But Carolina has thrived as an underdog throughout the postseason, rallying from a 3-2 deficit to win an opening-round series against the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. The Canes subsequently swept the New York Islanders in the shortest series of the second round.

So if any team can come back from losing the opening game of the conference finals, it's likely the Hurricanes.

"You've got to move on," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said, according to NHL.com's Shawn Roarke. "That's it. I'm already past it. When I walk out the door, I'm not even thinking about last game."

The Sharks had home-ice advantage in each of their first two playoff series, and that made a difference, as they won Game 7 matchups in SAP Center against both the Golden Knights and Avalanche. And they will open the Western Conference Final at home too.

"It a cliche, I know, but you play all year, you put that work in during the season in order to have home ice during the playoffs and for these types of situations," San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said, according to NHL.com's David Satriano. "Obviously every team wants to be playing at home, so we played well at home so far these playoffs, and it'll be nice to start at home again."

But St. Louis is capable of triumphing on the road, as it has won five of its six away games this postseason. The Western Conference Final should be a competitive series, particularly the games in San Jose.