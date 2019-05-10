NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Conference Finals

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The best hockey games of the season are likely coming up. And if Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final is any indication, the NHL playoffs should have an exciting conclusion.

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes by erasing a one-goal deficit after two periods, scoring four goals in the third for a 5-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference Final begin Saturday when the San Jose Sharks host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

The four remaining teams have all had impressive series victories this postseason. But which team will win the Stanley Cup? The next several weeks will determine that.

Conference Finals Schedule (All Times ET)

*If necessary

Saturday, May 11

Game 1: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 12

Game 2: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 13

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 14

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC*

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Predictions

Carolina over Boston

The Bruins may have taken Game 1, but the Hurricanes have faced adversity earlier in the postseason, even though they had won six straight playoff games.

In the first round against the Washington Capitals, Carolina trailed 3-2 before winning Games 6 and 7 to eliminate last year's Stanley Cup champions. The Hurricanes played great defense during their winning streak, and they did the same for the first two periods Thursday.

Boston scored four third-period goals to win Game 1 (the third was an empty-netter). But the Hurricanes haven't lost two straight games since falling behind 2-0 to the Capitals. They've shown resilience in bouncing back, and that should continue to happen in Sunday's Game 2.

"This playoff we've been successful holding leads and we got kicked in the pants a little bit [Thursday]," Hurricanes right wing Justin Williams said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "That hasn't happened in a while, and we've got to get the next one."

St. Louis over San Jose

This will be a long series, likely going to seven games, but there's one advantage the Blues have over the Sharks that will help them pull out the series victory—road success.

St. Louis has won five of its six road games this postseason, helping it beat the Winnipeg Jets in six games and the Dallas Stars in seven. So, although the Blues open the Western Conference Final with two matchups in San Jose, that may not hurt them as much as it would some teams.

Expect St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington (346 postseason saves, .915 save percentage, 2.39 goals-against average) to continue his strong play and help the Blues reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.

"We're a different team, so are they, and we're going to find out just how far we can go," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "We're one of four teams remaining and that's where you want to be. We're not going to play anyone who's not very good right now. We just have to be ready, put our best foot forward and see where it takes us."