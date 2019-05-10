NHL Playoffs 2019: Full Conference Finals Schedule and Latest Stanley Cup Odds

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Carolina Hurricanes entered the Eastern Conference Final with a lot of momentum after a second-round sweep of the New York Islanders. In Game 1, the Boston Bruins took that away.

After two periods on Thursday night, the Hurricanes led 2-1, but the Bruins scored four third-period goals to rally for a 5-2 victory at home. They will have a chance to take control of this series during Game 2 on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

The Western Conference Final begins Saturday, when the San Jose Sharks host the St. Louis Blues. Both of teams have been tested this postseason, with neither playing a series shorter than six games through the first two rounds. It should be another competitive encounter between two strong teams.

Conference Finals Schedule

*If necessary. All Times ET.

Saturday, May 11

Game 1: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 12

Game 2: Carolina at Boston, 3 p.m., NBC

Monday, May 13

Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, May 14

Game 3: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 15

Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 16

Game 4: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

Game 5: Carolina at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC*

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC*

Monday, May 20

Game 6: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Wednesday, May 22

Game 7: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 7-5

San Jose Sharks 45-17

St. Louis Blues 7-2

Carolina Hurricanes 13-2

Odds via Oddschecker.

The Bruins had the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup heading into the conference finals, and those only improved after they took a 1-0 lead over Carolina.

After winning a seven-game series over the Toronto Maple Leafs and a six-game set against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Bruins came back from a 2-1 deficit with a big third period Thursday.

"No one's real happy after the second," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. "We talked about it internally. I'm not going to tell you everything that was said. But we're not real happy about our second period. It's been a bit of an issue for us. So, the guys, they know. They've got to dig in. It's just the way it is.

"It's not magical. It's usually, you've got to outwill a guy on the puck."

Boston may not have played its best game in its Eastern Conference Final opener, but the win could be crucial later in the series.

The Hurricanes may have the highest odds to win the Stanley Cup among the four remaining teams, but they've been an underdog throughout the postseason. However, they'll have to make improvements from their Game 1 loss to the Bruins.

"We're not going to win if we don't play better than that," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman. "We had spurts, but that's not going to be good enough, I don't think, during the regular season. Certainly, it's not going to be good enough at this time of the year. So we'll regroup and try to get better for the next game."