Video: Fortnite Season 9 Trailer with New Map, Pump Vaulted and More Patch Notes

BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale started Season 9 on Thursday morning with the arrival of Neo Tilted, Mega Mall and Pressure Plant on the popular video game's revitalized map.

Epic Games announced a wide variety of changes in its latest patch notes, highlighted by the surprising decision to vault the long-tenured pump shotgun.

Here's a look at the trailer for the new Fortnite season:

Clingers, buried treasure, the poison dart trap, the scoped revolver, the suppressed assault rifle, the thermal assault rifle and balloons were also removed from standard game modes on Thursday. Grenades were the only item un-vaulted in the patch.

Meanwhile, the newly created semi-automatic combat shotgun was added in place of the pump—but it doesn't deal nearly as much damage per shot.

The combat shotgun is available in rare, epic and legendary versions with the latter providing maximum damage with a 138 headshot. The tactical shotgun remains in the game and received a buff, but the max hit is still well below full health with a 158 headshot. The gold pump's highest possible damage per shot was 232.

Now, the snipers (heavy sniper, suppressed sniper rifle and hunting rifle) are the only weapons in the game that can eliminate a full-shielded opponent with one bullet.

The drum gun and the boom bow, arguably the two most overpowered weapons available, had their spawn rates significantly reduced to open Season 9.

Possibly intended to combat the possibility of camp-happy snipers or inspired by Apex Legends' mobility, movement around the map also received a boost.

Slipstreams were created, allowing players to jump into a wind tunnel for more mobility throughout named locations and around the map in general. Air vents, which returned to the game last season, also remain for a vertical boost.

Ultimately, those Fortnite players waiting for a completely fresh map didn't get their wish—perhaps the dream will come to fruition to start the milestone 10th season—and taking out the pump shotgun will likely cause a ruckus within the competitive community.

Epic Games has showed it will do everything in its power to give casual players an opportunity to compete. Removing the pump, which was most dangerous in the hands of high-skill gamers with good accuracy, and bringing back the drum gun, a powerful spray weapon, is the latest example.

Now the question is how Thursday's widespread changes will impact the meta in both public lobbies and competitive matches for Season 9.